Smashing Pumpkins embarked on their Shiny And Oh So Bright North American reunion tour earlier this month. The classic lineup includes Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and Jeff Schroeder, but no D’arcy Wretzky.

On 8/2, Smashing Pumpkins will bring the show to Holmdel, New Jersey’s PNC Bank Arts Center to celebrate their 30th anniversary. The band will be joined by special guests Courtney Love, Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), Chino Moreno (Deftones), Peter Hook (New Order), and Dave Keuning and Mark Stoemer of the Killers. Metric will open the show and tickets are available here.

Back in June, Smashing Pumpkins debuted a new song called “Solara.” No word yet on when we can expect those two new EPs Corgan teased in the spring.