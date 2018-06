Smashing Pumpkins have shared a video for their single “Solara,” which debuted in early June. The band’s reunion tour kicks off in July and they’re supposedly releasing two EPs in the near future.

The new video was directed by Nick Koenig and in it, Billy Corgan is imprisoned by a bunch of freaky nurses who hook him up to a vape juice IV. James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and Jeff Schroeder also appear in the clip. Watch below.