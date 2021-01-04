Watch Open Mike Eagle’s Freestyle MF DOOM Tribute

New Music January 4, 2021 7:03 PM By Ryan Leas

On New Year’s Eve, it was announced that the great MF DOOM had passed away in October. The news sent reverberations through the rap world, with all kinds of artists expressing their shock and grief and, ultimately, what they owed DOOM. He left behind a massive legacy, and everyone from futurists like Flying Lotus, old-school underground types like El-P, and insular alternative voices like Earl Sweatshirt expressed thoughts about how a whole of people wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for DOOM.

One of those people is, presumably, Open Mike Eagle. Earlier today, OME put that into song with a new freestyle titled, simply, “for DOOM.” Over a ghostly, mournful beat, OME reflected on having been able to collaborate with DOOM. (They teamed up twice, on the Czarface and MF DOOM track “Phantoms,” and for “Police Myself,” a track from OME’s New Negroes show.) “Who the fuck ever gets to rock with their heroes?” OME asks on the track.

Check it out below.

