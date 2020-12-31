MF DOOM Dead At 49

The legendary rapper/producer MF DOOM has passed away. His wife Jasmine Dumile broke the news in an Instagram post today, announcing that DOOM had died on October 31st. No cause of death was given. He was 49 years old.

DOOM was born Daniel Dumile in 1971. While he was originally from London, Dumile grew up on Long Island, and he got involved in New York’s hip hop scene at a young age. In the late ’80s, Dumile went by the name Zev Love X and formed the group KMD with his brother, DJ Subroc. Their debut album Mr. Hood arrived in 1991. The group disbanded in 1993, just before the planned release of their sophomore album, after Subroc was struck and killed by a car. Dumile spent the middle of the ’90s out of sight, having retreated from the music industry.

By the end of the ’90s, Dumile had reemerged as MF DOOM and quickly solidified his standing as a legendary fixture in the underground rap world. His new moniker was inspired by the Marvel character Doctor Doom, who also inspired the mask DOOM donned whenever performing. Though he remained enigmatic as a persona, he was prolific as an artist. He released his solo debut Operation: Doomsday in 1999, which kicked off a flurry of other releases, sometimes under different aliases.