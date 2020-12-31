MF DOOM Dead At 49
The legendary rapper/producer MF DOOM has passed away. His wife Jasmine Dumile broke the news in an Instagram post today, announcing that DOOM had died on October 31st. No cause of death was given. He was 49 years old.
DOOM was born Daniel Dumile in 1971. While he was originally from London, Dumile grew up on Long Island, and he got involved in New York’s hip hop scene at a young age. In the late ’80s, Dumile went by the name Zev Love X and formed the group KMD with his brother, DJ Subroc. Their debut album Mr. Hood arrived in 1991. The group disbanded in 1993, just before the planned release of their sophomore album, after Subroc was struck and killed by a car. Dumile spent the middle of the ’90s out of sight, having retreated from the music industry.
By the end of the ’90s, Dumile had reemerged as MF DOOM and quickly solidified his standing as a legendary fixture in the underground rap world. His new moniker was inspired by the Marvel character Doctor Doom, who also inspired the mask DOOM donned whenever performing. Though he remained enigmatic as a persona, he was prolific as an artist. He released his solo debut Operation: Doomsday in 1999, which kicked off a flurry of other releases, sometimes under different aliases.
DOOM was also a frequent collaborator. Most notably, he teamed with Madlib for the 2004 album Madvillainy, under the duo name Madvillain. It was a breakthrough in DOOM’s career, bringing him wider notoriety; the album remains a landmark release in the history of underground rap. While he stopped releasing his own albums in recent years, DOOM continued to reappear on other people’s tracks. Most recently, he had new songs with Flying Lotus and BADBADNOTGOOD.
DOOM leaves behind a pivotal legacy in the rap world. Below, revisit some highlights from his career and read Jasmine Dumile’s full statement.
Begin all things by giving thanks to THE ALL!
To Dumile
The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet.
All my Love
Jasmine
Transitioned October 31,2020