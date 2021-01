Alice Glass released her debut solo EP back in 2017 — we named it one of the best EPs from that year — and she’s put out a smattering of tracks since then, including last year’s “Nightmares,” which was included on a compilation album, and “Sleep It Off,” which appeared on The Turning soundtrack. Today, she’s shared a new single called “SUFFER AND SWALLOW,” from a debut album that’s supposed to be due out later this year. Check it out below.