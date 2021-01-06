Buck Meek – “Candle”

Buck Meek, of the ever-prolific Big Thief, has been rolling out his sophomore solo outing Two Saviors over the past couple months. So far we’ve heard a couple tracks from the album, including “Second Sight” and “Pareidolia.” Two Saviors is just over a week away, and Meek’s back with one more preview before we get to hear the whole thing.

Meek’s latest is called “Candle.” This one was a co-write with Adrianne Lenker, but it doesn’t sound like something they’d do together in Big Thief. Meek’s solo work has a more rustic, lonesome quality to it, and that’s still true of “Candle.” “I was making my escape, when the siren’s song caught me a mile up the road,” Meek said of the song. “My nose started bleeding by the second note, so I lit a candle to keep moving. I may have died and woke in heaven’s motel, with a telephone seashell at the bedside. It rang in waves and waves spoke, and waves heard through me.”

“Candle” comes with a video shot by Riley Engemoen, featuring an in-studio performance. Check it out below.

Two Saviors is out 1/15 via Keeled Scales. Pre-order it here.