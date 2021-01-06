Buck Meek – “Candle”

Josh Goleman

New Music January 6, 2021 10:56 AM By Ryan Leas

Buck Meek – “Candle”

Josh Goleman

New Music January 6, 2021 10:56 AM By Ryan Leas

Buck Meek, of the ever-prolific Big Thief, has been rolling out his sophomore solo outing Two Saviors over the past couple months. So far we’ve heard a couple tracks from the album, including “Second Sight” and “Pareidolia.” Two Saviors is just over a week away, and Meek’s back with one more preview before we get to hear the whole thing.

Meek’s latest is called “Candle.” This one was a co-write with Adrianne Lenker, but it doesn’t sound like something they’d do together in Big Thief. Meek’s solo work has a more rustic, lonesome quality to it, and that’s still true of “Candle.” “I was making my escape, when the siren’s song caught me a mile up the road,” Meek said of the song. “My nose started bleeding by the second note, so I lit a candle to keep moving. I may have died and woke in heaven’s motel, with a telephone seashell at the bedside. It rang in waves and waves spoke, and waves heard through me.”

“Candle” comes with a video shot by Riley Engemoen, featuring an in-studio performance. Check it out below.

Two Saviors is out 1/15 via Keeled Scales. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Huey Lewis And The News’ “Stuck With You”

    5 hours ago

    Long Winters’ John Roderick Dubbed “Bean Dad” After Viral Tweets About His Daughter

    3 days ago

    The Long Winters’ John Roderick Apologizes For Becoming “Bean Dad”

    1 day ago

    MF DOOM Leaves Earth

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest