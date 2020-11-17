Buck Meek – “Pareidolia”

Last month, Big Thief member Buck Meek announced his latest solo outing, Two Saviors. Along with the news, he shared the single “Second Sight.” Today, he’s back with another.

Meek’s latest is called “Pareidolia,” named for the first word on the album — a term about the act of “recognizing shapes where none were intended to exist.” Here’s what Meek had to say about it:

We have all painted forms onto the clouds; a phoenix, a fire truck, snakes, Elvis, and so on. We saw these visions as children, we encourage children to search for them, and we can’t help but continue to project meaning and symbolism onto the sky, to see mountains in moving water, faces in knots in wood, hidden messages in music, and god in toast. Pareidolia is a phenomenon which threads mundane experiences such as staring at the ceiling in the morning with the seeds of mythology and spirituality. The physical world is inherently limited, but our minds take every possible opportunity to transcend.

Like “Second Sight,” “Pareidolia” represents the more rustic side of Meek’s songwriting. Check it out below.

Two Saviors is out 1/15 via Keeled Scales. Pre-order it here.