London Grammar – “Lose Your Head”

New Music January 5, 2021 11:17 PM By Chris DeVille

London Grammar returned last summer with “Baby It’s You.” In the fall, they announced a new album called Californian Soil. This week they’re back with the album’s second single, as well as news that its release date has been pushed back.

In a note today on Twitter, lead singer Hannah Reid explained that Californian Soil will now drop in April instead of February as originally planned. In the meantime we’ve got new single “Lose Your Head,” a pulsing power ballad that builds to something icily grand. “I tried to channel my own personal chaos into something positive and powerful,” Reid wrote upon announcing the album last year. See what she means by watching the “Lose Your Head” video below.

Californian Soil is out 4/9 on Columbia. Pre-order it here.

