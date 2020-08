Last year’s Flume collab aside, London Grammar, the trio of British balladeers led by singer Hannah Reid, haven’t put out any music since their 2017 album Truth Is A Beautiful Thing. That changes today with the release of their new single “Baby It’s You.” Co-produced by UK electronic producer George FitzGerald, the song marries their sweeping cinematic scope with an insistently pulsing beat, and you can listen to it below.