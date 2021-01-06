Hear PJ Harvey’s “This Mess We’re In” Demo From New Reissue

PJ Harvey is continuing her quest to reissue her entire catalog on vinyl. Her fifth album Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea, which turned 20 a few months ago, is next in line, and as usual, it’ll be paired with an entire separate LP of demos from the album. Today, as Rolling Stone reports, Harvey has shared a stripped-down solo demo of the Thom Yorke duet “This Mess We’re In.” Listen to it below.

Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea reissue is out 2/26 via UMe/Island.