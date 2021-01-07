For Your Health – “save your breath, you’re gonna need it to blow my head off”

We named the incendiary Columbus post-hardcore quartet For Your Health a Band To Watch last month, the same day they shared “birthday candles in the effigy,” the opening track from their debut full-length album In Spite Of. Now they’re sharing a second track from the album, a careening rocket of a song called “save your breath, you’re gonna need it to blow my head off.”

This one manages to fit in quite a few phases despite the short runtime, involving heavy churning riffs, discordant high-end squeals, and all manner of chaos in between. It also premiered on the website for Slipknot’s music festival, so that’s wild. The new track arrives with a black-and-white performance video by Stone Fenk, which you can watch below.

In Spite Of is out 2/12 on Twelve Gauge Records.

