Dead Kennedys Would Like To Thank Mitt Romney And Lindsey Graham

Yesterday, a whole lot of people noticed that the Twitter account of the Dead Kennedys, the once-legendary leftist punk band, had said some nice things about Mitt Romney and Lindsey Graham, two of the many Republican senators who condemned yesterday’s rioting. It was a far cry from “Let’s Lynch The Landlord.”

Today @LindseyGrahamSC is trying to do the right thing !! Enough is enough ! pic.twitter.com/abIv7h7Dmg — Dead Kennedys (@DeadKennedys) January 7, 2021

We should put some caveats in place here. The current version of the Dead Kennedys does not include Jello Biafra, the man who led the band from their 1978 formation to their 1986 breakup. Biafra’s former bandmates won the rights to the Dead Kennedys name from Biafra in the early ’00s, and a guy named Ron “Skip” Greer has been the band’s singer since 2008. Biafra saw the pro-Romney tweet, and he was not happy about it.

"As if today couldn't get any weirder, look who posted this!!

How dumb and clueless can you get??

Was it scab singer Skip, who recently denied DK's are a political band, just, "a social satire band"??

Ea$t Bay Ray??

It sure as hell wasn't me…" – Jello https://t.co/57lWb8sDQV — AlternativeTentacles (@AltTentacles) January 7, 2021

On a stressful day, though, the idea of a pro-Romney Dead Kennedys at least gave some people a chance to make some jokes. That’s nice.

Police Truck (Keeping the Neighborhood Safe) — PAPPADEMAS (@PAPPADEMAS) January 7, 2021

blasting that Dead Kennedys classic "Nazi Punks Please Listen to Reason (This is Not President Reagan's Shining City on a Hill)" — gem! (@GemCityGem) January 7, 2021

I am Senator Mitt Romney // won't you join me for a cup of tea // I quite dislike the president — ANGÉLICA – ALGODÃO DOCE E GUARANÁ (@thegoldenspike) January 7, 2021

As a former CIA agent, McMullin is a lifelong fan of Dead Kennedys https://t.co/dCCQcm8YuK — Dan O'Sullivan: Private Investigator (@Bro_Pair) January 7, 2021