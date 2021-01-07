Ariel Pink & John Maus Attended Trump’s Rally In Washington
Yesterday, Donald Trump directly incited the crowd at his Washington rally to storm the Capitol. Two of the people at Trump’s rally were Ariel Pink and John Maus. Twitter users noticed that Pink and Maus had posed for a hotel-room selfie with Alex Lee Moyer, director of the incel-sympathizing documentary TFW No GF (for which Pink and Maus provided music) and friend of Alex Jones. In a Twitter response, Pink confirmed that he was there: “i was in dc to peacefully show my support for the president. i attended the rally on the white house lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap. case closed.”
In the past few days, Pink has also been doing a whole lot of Twitter trolling, supporting the fiction that the presidential election was stolen from Trump.
Maus, on the other hand, has been more cryptic about his involvement.
As Twitter users have pointed out, Maus appeared in Moyer’s Instagram story yesterday as well.
Pink has made trolling statements about feminism before: “Everybody’s a victim, except for small, white, nice guys who just want to make their moms proud and touch some boobies.” In a Stereogum interview in 2017, Pink said some things that seemed vaguely sympathetic to Trump:
Donald Trump symbolizes to me how everyone has it wrong and people don’t appreciate how much they have it wrong. They don’t take the opportunity to look at themselves and say, what’s wrong? They’re just like, that’s not America and that’s not me! No, that’s you. It’s you, you live here, you are America, you are that, you are Donald Trump, whether you want to believe it or not. You haven’t faced it.
I got the Donald Trump treatment before Donald Trump. I could’ve warned him.
Maus, on the other hand, has released songs called “Cop Killer” and “Rights For Gays,” and he once described himself as being “left of the left of the left.”