Ariel Pink & John Maus Attended Trump’s Rally In Washington

In the past few days, Pink has also been doing a whole lot of Twitter trolling, supporting the fiction that the presidential election was stolen from Trump.

vote for trump — Ariel Pink (@arielxpink) January 7, 2021

welcome to the panoptigan. they wasted no time…save yourselves friends, cancel me now and turn me in before they come for you — Ariel Pink (@arielxpink) January 7, 2021

he was the president. 4 years of bogus accusations endless denial and a never ending cacophony of indictments to pin on him, one after the next, without a moments pause of honest reflection or self awareness — Ariel Pink (@arielxpink) January 4, 2021

if only u were right. the reason the left/mainstream media has made it virtually a crime for people to support him is due to his unprecedented success as US president- — Ariel Pink (@arielxpink) December 31, 2020

that may be the case, but theres no doubt in my mind that it was a stolen election. youd have to be blind to not see it. even dems would agree — Ariel Pink (@arielxpink) January 4, 2021

i dont believe that they did. on election night trump was on his way to victory- most states called republican by the end of the night. all but 6-7 states had certified- he was in the lead in those states- suddenly the count stopped.. — Ariel Pink (@arielxpink) January 4, 2021

Maus, on the other hand, has been more cryptic about his involvement.

As Twitter users have pointed out, Maus appeared in Moyer’s Instagram story yesterday as well.

Pink has made trolling statements about feminism before: “Everybody’s a victim, except for small, white, nice guys who just want to make their moms proud and touch some boobies.” In a Stereogum interview in 2017, Pink said some things that seemed vaguely sympathetic to Trump:

Donald Trump symbolizes to me how everyone has it wrong and people don’t appreciate how much they have it wrong. They don’t take the opportunity to look at themselves and say, what’s wrong? They’re just like, that’s not America and that’s not me! No, that’s you. It’s you, you live here, you are America, you are that, you are Donald Trump, whether you want to believe it or not. You haven’t faced it. I got the Donald Trump treatment before Donald Trump. I could’ve warned him.

Maus, on the other hand, has released songs called “Cop Killer” and “Rights For Gays,” and he once described himself as being “left of the left of the left.”