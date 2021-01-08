100 Gecs Remix Linkin Park

New Music January 8, 2021 12:00 AM By James Rettig

Linkin Park’s debut album Hybrid Theory had its 20th anniversary last year and it seems that the celebrations will spill over into 2021. A couple years after Hybrid Theory was released, the band released a remix album called Reanimation and it looks like that tradition is being revived with a new series of Hybrid Theory remixes. The first in that series is from 100 gecs, who remix Linkin Park’s first-ever single “One Step Closer.”

There’s a lot of nu-metal in the DNA of 100 gecs anyway — see their remix album from last year — and a Linkin Park remix is a natural fit. Dylan Brady and Laura Les inject their distinct personalities into this new take on “One Step Closer,” and you can check it out below.

