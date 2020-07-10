100 Gecs – “hand crushed by a mallet (remix)” (Feat. Fall Out Boy, Craig Owens, & Nicole Dollanganger)

Extremely online weirdo-pop duo 100 gecs broke out in a big way last year with their debut LP 1000 gecs, one of the best albums of 2019. And now they’re taking a well-deserved victory lap with the release of the long-teased 1000 gecs remix album 1000 gecs & The Tree Of Clues.

We’ve gotten a bunch of tracks from 1000 gecs & The Tree Of Clues so far, including remixes with A. G. Cook, Injury Reserve, a Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, and Kero Kero Bonito, Dorian Electra, and GFOTY and Count Baldor. And today, the whole thing is out for your listening pleasure.

In addition to what we’ve already heard, 1000 gecs & The Tree Of Clues features Black Dresses, Danny L Harle, Hannah Diamond, Tommy Cash, Lil West, and Tony Velour and two new songs from 100 gecs’ Minecraft sets. But perhaps the biggest deal is the star-studded remix of “hand crushed by a mallet” featuring Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz, Chiodos’ Craig Owens, and Nicole Dollanganger. Listen to that and stream the rest of the remix album below.

1000 gecs & The Tree Of Clues is out no via Big Beat/Atlantic Records.