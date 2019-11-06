100 gecs – “745 sticky (Injury Reserve Remix)”

100 gecs are taking a little 2019 victory lap for their debut album, 1000 gecs, by releasing a remix album called 1000 gecs & th3 phant0m m3nac3. The Best New Band duo — made up of Dylan Brady and Laura Les — have shared a very fitting A.G. Cook remix from it already, and today they’re unleashing an Injury Reserve remix of “745 sticky.”

The Arizona hip-hop trio, who we talked with earlier this year when they put out their self-titled debut album, rap over the bare bones of the track, turning the original’s bubblegummy assault in to a glitchy creep. Injury Reserve and 100 gecs are no strangers — Brady contributed vocals to “New Hawaii” from their debut, and had a hand in producing that and “Jailbreak The Tesla.”

Listen to the Injury Reserve remix of “745 sticky” below.