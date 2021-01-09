Ariel Pink Dropped By Mexican Summer After Attending Trump Rally

Ariel Pink has been dropped by his record label, Mexican Summer, after attending Donald Trump’s rally in Washington, DC this week — the same one that turned into a violent insurrection when members of the pro-Trump mob decided to storm the United States Capitol building.

“Due to recent events,” the label tweeted, “Mexican Summer and its staff have decided to end our working relationship with Ariel Rosenberg AKA Ariel Pink moving forward.” The label had been set to release Odditties Sodomies Vol. 1 and Vol. 3, Sit N’ Spin, and Scared Famous/FF>> as the final installments of its Ariel Archives series.

Ariel Pink and John Maus have both faced significant backlash after being spotted at the rally. Pink confirmed his attendance on Twitter but said he did not participate in the riot, writing, “i was in dc to peacefully show my support for the president… i attended the rally on the white house lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap. case closed.”

