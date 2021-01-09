Sky Ferreira Shares Previously Unreleased David Bowie Cover

Will we finally get a new Sky Ferreira album this year? Who knows! Ferreira did say that her album “couldn’t exist during the Trump presidency,” but we’ll just have to wait and see if the Biden presidency proves any more fruitful. We have already gotten some music from her, at least, as Ferreira has just shared a “lost tape recording/demo” of a cover of David Bowie’s “All The Madmen” in honor of what would’ve been his 74rd birthday yesterday. Listen to that below.

