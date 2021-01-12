IAN SWEET – “Drink The Lake”

Back in August, Jilian Medford announced that her project IAN SWEET had signed to Polyvinyl, and that her third album — the followup to 2018’s Crush Crusher — was imminent. Today she’s back with the official news that her next album, Show Me How You Disappear, is arriving in March. It turns out she was building up to the album across 2020: We’ve already heard several songs from it, including “Sword,” “Dumb Driver,” and “Power.”

Show Me How You Disappear arose from a crucial chapter in Medford’s life, when she dealt with increasingly severe panic attacks and then an intensive period of therapy to work through them. All those experiences changed her and directly informed these new songs. “This is the first record that I leave that space for myself,” Medford said in a statement. “I feel a freedom on this one that I haven’t felt with the others. People always say ‘I put all of me into this,’ but I actually didn’t this time — I left space.”

Along with the announcement, Medford has shared a new song called “Drink The Lake.” “[This song] taps into my own twisted logic to try and break away from obsessive thought patterns,” Medford explained. “It turned into a pop anthem of seemingly silly ways to try and forget someone, like saying their name backwards, but I feel these devices contributed to my healing.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “My Favorite Cloud”

02 “Drink The Lake”

03 “Sword”

04 “Dirt”

05 “Sing Till I Cry”

06 “Dumb Driver”

07 “Get Better”

08 “Power”

09 “Show Me How You Disappear”

10 “I See Everything”

Show Me How You Disappear is out 3/5 via Polyvinyl.