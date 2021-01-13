Miss Grit – “Impostor”

Just about two years ago, Margaret Sohn released her debut EP as Miss Grit, Talk Talk. Last month, she announced she’s following it up with Impostor, a new EP that finds her reckoning with the impostor syndrome that can hang over trying to make it as a musician, or trying to figure out who you’re supposed to be in general as you make your way through your twenties. At the same time, the EP’s lead single “Dark Side Of The Party” suggested an artist coming into her own.

Today, Sohn is back with her next preview of the EP, its title track. “‘Impostor’ is the shredder I put all the nagging voices in my head through,” Sohn said in a statement. “​They’re clapping awfully loud/ For no tribulations or trials/ Your reward’s/ Faking worth/ You’re no star/ Impostor,” she sings.

As a song, though, “Impostor” once more burns away the idea that Miss Grit isn’t what Sohn is supposed to be putting her energy into. The track is at once airy and a big, buzzing thing full of twinkling synth notes and squelching guitar distortion. Check it out below.

Impostor is out 2/5. Pre-save it here.