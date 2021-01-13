The Antlers – “Solstice”

The next example of this effort is “Solstice,” a wondrously pretty new Antlers single out today. Here’s Silberman with some background on it:

“Solstice” is a flashback to the infinite days of peak childhood summer, innocent barefoot hikes, staying outside all afternoon and late into the evening, well past it being too dark to see. But it’s remembered from the vantage of a present day that feels unbearably long rather than joyously endless. It’s an invocation of those simpler times, an attempt to conjure the lightness of youth, before life got so damn complicated.

Watch directors Derrick Belcham and Emily Terndrup’s “Solstice” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Strawflower”

02 “Wheels Roll Home”

03 “Solstice”

04 “Stubborn Man”

05 “Just One Sec”

06 “It Is What It Is”

07 “Volunteer”

08 “Green To Gold”

09 “Porchlight”

10 “Equinox”

Green To Gold is out 3/26 on Anti-.