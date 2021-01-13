The Antlers – “Solstice”
Brooklyn indie cult favorites the Antlers reemerged last fall with a pair of new songs, “Wheels Roll Home” and “It Is What It Is.” The tracks were early teasers of the band’s first album in seven years, which has been announced today. Green To Gold, out in March, is billed as an attempt at sunny music from the band that gave us Hospice. “I think this is the first album I’ve made that has no eeriness in it,” Peter Silberman says in the band’s new bio. “I set out to make Sunday morning music.”
The next example of this effort is “Solstice,” a wondrously pretty new Antlers single out today. Here’s Silberman with some background on it:
“Solstice” is a flashback to the infinite days of peak childhood summer, innocent barefoot hikes, staying outside all afternoon and late into the evening, well past it being too dark to see. But it’s remembered from the vantage of a present day that feels unbearably long rather than joyously endless. It’s an invocation of those simpler times, an attempt to conjure the lightness of youth, before life got so damn complicated.
Watch directors Derrick Belcham and Emily Terndrup’s “Solstice” video below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Strawflower”
02 “Wheels Roll Home”
03 “Solstice”
04 “Stubborn Man”
05 “Just One Sec”
06 “It Is What It Is”
07 “Volunteer”
08 “Green To Gold”
09 “Porchlight”
10 “Equinox”
Green To Gold is out 3/26 on Anti-.