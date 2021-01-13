Glitterer – “Didn’t Want It”

Former Title Fight bassist Ned Russin is releasing his second album as Glitterer, Life Is Not A Lesson, next month. He announced the follow-up to 2019’s Looking Through The Shades last month with lead single “Are You Sure?” Today we hear a second sampling from the LP, the grungy “Didn’t Want It.”

Russin offers this context on the new track:

“Didn’t Want It” was the first song I wrote for the new record. Despite having no road map for how the rest of the songs would turn out, this track established a lot of the qualities that would be further explored as I continued to write — more present and fuzzed out guitars, minimalistic chord changes, and uncertain, longing lyrics.

Hear “Didn’t Want It” below.

Life Is Not A Lesson is out 2/26 on Anti-.