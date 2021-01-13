Glitterer – “Didn’t Want It”

Farrah Skeiky

New Music January 13, 2021 4:09 PM By Chris DeVille

Glitterer – “Didn’t Want It”

Farrah Skeiky

New Music January 13, 2021 4:09 PM By Chris DeVille

Former Title Fight bassist Ned Russin is releasing his second album as Glitterer, Life Is Not A Lesson, next month. He announced the follow-up to 2019’s Looking Through The Shades last month with lead single “Are You Sure?” Today we hear a second sampling from the LP, the grungy “Didn’t Want It.”

Russin offers this context on the new track:

“Didn’t Want It” was the first song I wrote for the new record. Despite having no road map for how the rest of the songs would turn out, this track established a lot of the qualities that would be further explored as I continued to write — more present and fuzzed out guitars, minimalistic chord changes, and uncertain, longing lyrics.

Hear “Didn’t Want It” below.

Life Is Not A Lesson is out 2/26 on Anti-.

Chris DeVille Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Boston’s “Amanda”

    1 day ago

    Ariel Pink Dropped By Mexican Summer After Attending Trump Rally

    5 days ago

    Lana Del Rey Reveals Chemtrails Over The Country Club Artwork & Tracklist

    4 days ago

    Lana Del Rey: You Took My Sadness Out Of Context At … Complex

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest