Cory Hanson – “Angeles”

New Music January 13, 2021 4:55 PM By James Rettig

Last month, Wand’s Cory Hanson announced a new solo album, Pale Hose Rider, with the lead single “Paper Fog.” Today, he’s back with another track from it, “Angeles,” a sedate psych-folk warble about his city’s resilience: “I’ve been driving through darkness, through the smoke and fire on the ground/ Rising like a phoenix or a bird of paradise/ Angeles.” It comes with a surreal animated visual that was directed by Cory’s brother Casey Hanson. Check it out below.

Pale Horse Rider is out 3/12 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.

