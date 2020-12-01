Cory Hanson – “Paper Fog”

New Music December 1, 2020 12:15 PM By Tom Breihan

Cory Hanson – “Paper Fog”

New Music December 1, 2020 12:15 PM By Tom Breihan

Cory Hanson has led the Los Angeles psych-rock band Wand for the past seven years, and they just released their Laughing Matter album last year. But Hanson also makes music without his band. Hanson released his solo debut The Unborn Capitalist From Limbo in 2016, and he got together with his friend Ty Segall to drop a couple of benefit tracks earlier this year. Next year, Hanson will return with his second solo LP.

Hanson’s new album is called Pale Horse Rider, and it promises a way-out take on country-rock. First single “Paper Fog” is a warm, strummy chug that slowly piles on more and more spacey effects. Hanson’s voice is a relatively plainspoken tenor, but his guitar aims for the astral plane.

Hanson directed the “Paper Fog” video with Casey Hanson, and it’s a weird one. In the video, Cory Hanson stands on a sand dune, playing his acoustic guitar and looking nightmarish, with red facepaint and unnatural contact lenses. Meanwhile, a disoriented Santa Claus wanders through the desert and then rips his own skin off. Watch it below.

Pale Horse Rider is out 3/12/21 on Drag City.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Los Lobos’ “La Bamba”

    18 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Who’s That Girl”

    3 days ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Praises Right-Wing Troll Andy Ngo

    4 days ago

    Corey Taylor Discusses Gen Z “Trying To Cancel Eminem,” Likening It To Salem Witch Trials

    1 day ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Taking Leave Of Absence After Controversial Andy Ngo Tweet

    18 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest