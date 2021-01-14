Perfume Genius Announces Remix Album With A. G. Cook, Jenny Hval, Westerman, & More

Perfume Genius’ Set My Heart On Fire Immediately was one of the best albums of 2020. A couple songs from it have already gotten officially-sanctioned remixes, from the likes of Jim-E Stack and Initial Talk, and today Mike Hadreas is announcing a whole full-length album of remixes called Immediately Remixes. It includes reworks by A.G. Cook, Jenny Hval, Westerman, Actress, Danny L Harle, Katie Dey, and more.

“I’m very honored to have all these incredible musicians rework these songs,” Hadreas said in a statement. “I felt personally remixed listening to their versions, hearing the spirit of my song completely transformed was very magical. Each one feels like a little portal to a fucked up shared world.”

Today, we’re getting a remix of “Your Body Changes Everything” by the Massachusetts-based group Boy Harsher. Check that and the tracklist out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Whole Life (Jaakko Eino Kalevi Remix)”

02 “Describe (AG Cook Remix)”

03 “Without You (Jim-E Stack Remix)”

04 “Jason (Planningtorock ‘Jason there’s no rush’ Remix)”

05 “Leave (Jenny Hval Remix)”

06 “On the Floor (Initial Talk Remix)”

07 “Your Body Changes Everything (Boy Harsher Remix)”

08 “Moonbend (Nídia Remix)”

09 “Just A Touch (Danny L Harle Remix)”

10 “Nothing At All (Westerman Rework)”

11 “One More Try (Actress Remix)”

12 “Some Dream (Koreless Remix)”

13 “Borrowed Light (Katie Dey Remix)”

Immediately Remixes is out 2/19 via Matador.