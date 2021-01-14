SOPHIE – “BIPP (Autechre Mx)”

According to NUMBERS, the label that released “BIPP” and SOPHIE’s PRODUCT compilation, in 2015 she laid down a strict policy: “NO remixes… unless it’s Autechre.” Autechre were too busy at the time, but in 2018 they finally agreed to a SOPHIE remix, so the label sent “every SOPHIE stem and sysex file possible from PRODUCT.” Two more years passed, and then the duo returned this “BIPP” remix without warning.

Autechre’s version of “BIPP” creates a blearier, more abstract context for the core vocal line: “I can make you feel better, if you let me.” It’s loose and dreamy where the original was sharp and immediate. The track will be paired with an unreleased SOPHIE track called “UNISIL” on a new single scheduled for release later this month. Check out what Autechre have done with “BIPP” below.

New new single with “BIPP (Autechre Mx)” and “UNISIL” drops 1/28 on NUMBERS.