SOPHIE – “BIPP (Autechre Mx)”

New Music January 14, 2021 9:26 AM By Chris DeVille

SOPHIE – “BIPP (Autechre Mx)”

New Music January 14, 2021 9:26 AM By Chris DeVille

The legendary experimental electronic duo Autechre had a very productive 2020: Just weeks after releasing SIGN, their first proper album in seven years, they surprise-dropped an entire second album called PLUS. Now they’ve remixed “BIPP,” an early favorite from their fellow innovator SOPHIE.

Related

Premature Evaluation: Autechre SIGN

According to NUMBERS, the label that released “BIPP” and SOPHIE’s PRODUCT compilation, in 2015 she laid down a strict policy: “NO remixes… unless it’s Autechre.” Autechre were too busy at the time, but in 2018 they finally agreed to a SOPHIE remix, so the label sent “every SOPHIE stem and sysex file possible from PRODUCT.” Two more years passed, and then the duo returned this “BIPP” remix without warning.

Autechre’s version of “BIPP” creates a blearier, more abstract context for the core vocal line: “I can make you feel better, if you let me.” It’s loose and dreamy where the original was sharp and immediate. The track will be paired with an unreleased SOPHIE track called “UNISIL” on a new single scheduled for release later this month. Check out what Autechre have done with “BIPP” below.

New new single with “BIPP (Autechre Mx)” and “UNISIL” drops 1/28 on NUMBERS.

Chris DeVille Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Boston’s “Amanda”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors”

    3 days ago

    Lana Del Rey Reveals Chemtrails Over The Country Club Artwork & Tracklist

    4 days ago

    Lana Del Rey: You Took My Sadness Out Of Context At … Complex

    2 days ago

    Beach Slang’s James Alex Accused Of Emotional Abuse, Family Releases Statement

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest