Portugal. The Man Launch Cryptocurrency

Akon has Akoin; Portugal. The Man have PTM Coin. Instead of starting a fan club, VentureBeat reports that the band is launching their own cryptocurrency, which fans will be able to spend on exclusive music, video, and merchandise.

Portugal. The Man’s Zach Carothers explains that PTM Coin will grant fans access to a regularly updated “fan-generated audio archive with unreleased music, live shows, outtakes from our entire history as a band” in addition to special merch and vinyl drops, live video and text with the band, and other benefits.

Portugal. The Man are issuing and distributing PTM Coin via Rally, an Ethereum-based social token network that helps brands and creators run their own virtual economies. You can purchase and check the value of PTM Coin here and find the newly launched PTM server on Discord here. Watch the band’s video announcement below.

Don’t lose your password, Portugal. The Man fans!