Descendents – “That’s The Breaks”

Last year, Descendents, the long-running Californian legends of melodic hardcore, released a two-song single called Suffrage that was specifically about Donald Trump. Both of the tracks from Suffrage, “On You” and “Hindsight 2020,” were specifically about the visceral and immediate need to get Donald Trump out of office. The band released both songs in late October, a few days before the presidential election. I guess it worked!

Trump lost the election, obviously, and most of the country seems to be in a race to disavow Trump completely before his presidency even wraps up. So today, Descendents have returned, in full gloat mode, on a giddy and extremely short tantrum of a song called “That’s The Breaks.” The entire message of the song is basically: “You suck, fuck you, go away.” The lyrics go for maximum pettiness, trotting out the same basic Trump disses that have been reverberating around since before the 2016 election: “Fucking twit! Small mind, small hands, small everything!”

“That’s The Breaks” is only 43 seconds long, but it’s not quite up-to-date. On the song, frontman Milo Aukerman calls Trump an “asshole Twitter troll.” Trump is still an asshole, but he can’t troll anyone on Twitter anymore. Still, as aging-punk-legend responses go, this is a whole lot better than the Dead Kennedys thanking Mitt Romney and Lindsey Graham. Listen to the song below.

“That’s The Breaks” is out now on Epitaph.