Hailey Whitters – “The Ride” (Feat. Jordan Davis)

We named Hailey Whitters’ breakout album The Dream the best country album of 2020 … and now we’re getting more of it. Today, the rising star is announcing Living The Dream, a new deluxe edition of the album with five new songs featuring vocals from Brent Cobb, Jordan Davis, Hillary Lindsey, Little Big Town, Lori McKenna, and Trisha Yearwood. As Whitters explains in a statement:

All of the artists featured on this project are responsible for me being able to hang up the apron strings and make music full-time. The royalties from Little Big Town’s cut on “Happy People” helped pay for part of The Dream, Brent Cobb and Jordan Davis were two of the first artists to take me on tour, Lori McKenna and Hillary Lindsey are my two songwriting idols and favorite co-creators, and Trisha Yearwood is one of the first artists that got me excited about moving to Nashville and pursuing country music. I wanted to show fans full circle what “living the dream” looks like for me — from where I started with “Ten Year Town” to the bucket list moments that have resulted since I released my record, The Dream. I felt it was important to show them what can happen when you don’t give up on yourself.

We’ve heard the Little Big Town cup collab “Fillin’ My Cup,” and now Whitters is dropping “The Ride,” which features Jordan Davis. “Jordan Davis took me out on his very first headlining tour when I was only an independent artist,” Whitters says. “I thought that was a bold statement for him to make, and I am very appreciative of him taking a chance on me. He’s one of the key reasons I’ve been able to say I’m ‘living the dream,’ so when thinking about who to collaborate with on this project, he was a no-brainer. I just love his voice and everything he’s bringing to the country format.”

Listen to “The Ride” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ten Year Town”

02 “The Days”

03 “Red Wine & Blue”

04 “Dream, Girl”

05 “Loose Strings”

06 “Heartland”

07 “Janice At The Hotel Bar”

08 “Happy People”

09 “The Devil Always Made Me Think Twice”

10 “All The Cool Girls”

11 “The Faker”

12 “Living The Dream”

13 “Fillin’ My Cup” (Feat. Little Big Town)

14 “Glad to Be Here” (Feat. Brent Cobb)

15 “How To Break A Heart” (Feat. Lori McKenna & Hillary Lindsey)

16 “How Far Can It Go?” (Feat. Trisha Yearwood)

17 “The Ride” (Feat. Jordan Davis)

Living The Dream is out 2/26 via Pigasus/Big Loud/Songs & Daughters.