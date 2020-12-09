The 10 Best Country Albums Of 2020

In a year that felt lodged in a stagnant fog, country music kept moving. Perhaps because there’s nothing more tailor-made to pandemic times than songs that can be played on an acoustic guitar and tell us stories that look for the common denominator in humanity — it’s the type of music we need in difficult moments, the type of music we turn to for answers. It’s filled our silent rooms with guidance when we needed it most, or reminded us of home when it felt completely out of reach.

Even without live shows, great country music blossomed. Mainstream artists put out some of the best work of their careers: Albums like Brett Eldredge’s Sunday Drive were moments of pure artistic reinvention. Kelsea Ballerini’s newest, kelsea, showed some of her strongest songwriting yet and grew even sharper in an acoustic redo, ballerini. Caylee Hammack proved to be a legend in the making — That voice! Those lyrics! — with her debut If It Wasn’t For You, where her slow-burning ballad of the places, and people, who crush our dreams, “Small Town Hypocrite,” was a song of the year.

Some of the genre’s standout moments came on EPs: Brittney Spencer’s Compassion is as tight a sampler of songwriting and performance as you can find, showcasing a breadth that’s rare in albums twice as long. Others released brilliant work that didn’t fall neatly into the category of a “country” list like this: John Moreland, Lilly Hiatt, S.G. Goodman, The War And Treaty, and Elizabeth Cook all put out superior LPs that favored rock or soul over twang. Same for Margo Price and Ruston Kelly — to place them here feels like misunderstanding or miscategorizing their art, or at least simplifying it to a genre in order to help ourselves better comprehend where they are going.

Even one of the best albums (excluded from this particular list to prioritize room for songs completely new to us this year) was a surprise rework: the bluegrass collection Cuttin’ Grass – Vol.1 from Sturgill Simpson, an artist who is also currently nominated for a Grammy in the rock category. There’s a boatload of daylight between respecting tradition and being so married to genre walls that it limits an artist’s creativity or, worse, makes it seem as though something was designed purely for the sake of staying comfortably within an algorithm. Simpson managed to redefine a space where those two ideas — of tradition and genre — actually have nothing to do with one another, except in the eyes of Spotify and Pandora.

But there were 10 albums that stood out most this year — well, nine and an EP, but more about that later — for their strength, creativity, and dedication to showcasing the heartbeat of country music, in whatever form it may take. They made us dream, told us what to do when those dreams are shattered, and gave us family when we needed it most.