Bernice – “It’s Me, Robin”

Back in the beginning of December, the idiosyncratic art-pop collective Bernice announced their new album, Eau de Bonjourno. At the time, they also shared a great lead single called “Groove Elation.” (It landed amongst our favorite songs that week.) Today, they’re back with another one.

Bernice’s latest is called “It’s Me, Robin.” “This song for me lyrically was an exercise in trying to be as blunt and transparent as possible,” Robin Dann told NPR. “It starts out in a non-poetic way. I thought if I could express that it’s just me here then maybe you’d just let me be here, which is maybe a universal desire. We all just kind of want to feel permission to exist, unconditionally, not based on any career milestones or whatever personal successes or failures. That every life inherently has value. This song, in a really playful way, references ducks and potatoes and the not so straightforward feelings that we have in life, but ultimately we’re all just in this beautiful, endless search for joy.”

“It’s Me, Robin” is another example of Bernice’s unique sound. Disembodied saxophones, warm clouds of synths, and hiccuping percussion are all in the mix, coalescing into something that sounds like a peaceful daydream. Check it out below.

Eau de Bonjourno is out 3/5 via Telephone Explosion and figureeight.

Ryan Leas Administrator

