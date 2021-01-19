Last year, Californian indie-pop harmonizers Local Natives released their Sour Lemon EP. For the single “Lemon,” the band worked with a recent California transplant, the ever-present Sharon Van Etten. Van Etten’s voice fits right into Local Natives’ choral-blanket approach, and last night, the band got a chance to play the song live with Van Etten. On last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, they all got together to sing it.

For the Kimmel performance, Van Etten got together with Local Natives on some kind of unspeakably beautiful Californian golden-hour hillside. Most everyone played acoustic instruments — Local Natives leader Taylor Rice had a ukulele — and the whole thing had a twee campfire-singalong feeling. It’s cool to see one of these collaborations where everyone gets together in-person to do it, though I hope they weren’t spraying droplets all over each other while singing.

Also, for this performance, there seemed to be one Local Native whose entire job was to sit and contemplate a lemon? Nice work if you can get it! Watch the performance below.

The Sour Lemon EP is out now on Loma Vista.