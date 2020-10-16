Local Natives – “Lemon” (Feat. Sharon Van Etten)

Last year, Local Natives released a new album, Violet Street. They’re following that up soon with an EP called Sour Lemon, which they recorded last year with producer Chris Coady. It includes “Statues In The Garden (Arras),” which was released last month, and the new single “Lemon,” which features Sharon Van Etten, who has had quite the busy couple of weeks between documentary soundtrack songs and Nine Inch Nails covers.

Van Etten duets with the band’s Taylor Rice on the track, their voices circling around each other as they sing about trying to embrace a quiet life. Here’s what she had to say about the track’s long gestation time:

From the time we started writing to recording to shooting the video, I have moved to LA, Taylor had a child who is now 10 1/2 months, and Ryan is now engaged. I connected with the song at each stage: collaborating and getting to know each other, receiving their openness and generosity, recording the song and feeling the camaraderie and accepted as a part of the band, to shooting the video and reciprocating the longing and connection. Our friendship and our lives have grown since we first met, and this is a documentation of that… I’m looking forward to seeing where we all go from here.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lemon” (Feat. Sharon Van Etten)

02 “Statues In The Garden (Arras)”

03 “Lost”

04 “Future Lover”

The Sour Lemon EP is out digitally on 10/23 and physically on 11/13. Pre-order it here.