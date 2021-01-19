Adult Mom – “Sober”

In 2019, Stevie Knipe’s DIY indie-pop group Adult Mom got out of a contentious label situation. Last year, they covered a few songs, dropped the single “Berlin,” and announced the surprising news that they’d signed with Epitaph Records. Today, Adult Mom announced that they’ll release the new album Driver — their Epitaph debut and their long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s Soft Spots — this spring.

Knipe co-produced Driver with Kyle Pulley, the Thin Lips member and Shamir/Hop Along collaborator. The 2020 single “Berlin” is on the album. Today, Knipe also shared another song from the album: The new single “Sober,” which is not a Tool cover.

Musically, “Sober” is a sharp, deliberate song that moves from synthy bedroom-pop to fuzzy power-pop. Lyrically, it’s a stark and intense reflection on a relationship that’s fallen apart completely: “The only thing that I’ve done this month is drink beer, masturbate, and ignore phone calls from you/ What else am I supposed to do?” “Sober” has an animated video from director Maddie Brewer. Check out the clip and the Driver tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Passenger”

02 “Wisconsin”

03 “Breathing”

04 “Berlin”

05 “Sober”

06 “Dancing”

07 “Adam”

08 “Regret It”

09 “Checking Up”

10 “Frost”

Driver is out 3/5 on Epitaph.