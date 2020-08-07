Stream The New Blink-182 Dude Ranch Tribute Comp Feat. Joyce Manor, Adult Mom, Lisa Prank, & More

Today is, randomly, a huge day for Blink-182. The pop-punk veterans released their own new single “Quarantine,” and Christian Lee Hutson included their 1999 track “Going Away To College” on his new covers EP. And here’s the real motherlode: a whole bunch of indie, punk, and emo acts have join forces to pay tribute to Dude Ranch, the 1997 sophomore LP that thrust this sophomoric band into the mainstream.

Dude Ranch includes “Dammit,” Blink’s first big hit, which got a boost from being included on the Can’t Hardly Wait soundtrack. It also has “Josie” and, uh, “Dick Lips.” It does not have Travis Barker, who joined the band for 1999’s Enema Of The State. (Did you know Mark Hoppus is the only remaining original member of Blink-182? It’s true.) Colleen Green covered the album in full last year, but the underground isn’t finished with its Dude Ranch lovefest yet.

The new comp It’s Never Over Til It’s Done features covers of Dude Ranch tracks by an impressive roster of contributors including Joyce Manor, Adult Mom, Lisa Prank, Spirit Night, Rozwell Kid, Retirement Party, and many more. Even Houston rapper Fat Tony got in on the action. According to Bandcamp liner notes, “Beneath that adolescent humorous deflection lie serious concerns about heartbreak, vulnerability, loneliness, and the human condition, all with the same conviction of your favorite Silver Jews or Smog record,” which feels like an honestly insane sentiment to express on the anniversary of David Berman’s death, but I digress.

All proceeds from It’s Never Over Til It’s Done Homeless Black Trans Women Fund, SNapCO, The Trans Justice Project, and related funds. Dig into the project below and buy it here.