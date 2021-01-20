Deb Never – “Someone Else”

Deb Never has been slowly but surely establishing herself as one of the most reliable forces in alternative pop. Working with producers like Kevin Abstract, Dylan Brady and Kenny Beats, the Seattle singer has developed a sound that blurs together bedroom pop, hip-hop, indie rock, electronic pop, and more.

The latest, “Someone Else,” is out today. It’s the first music she’s shared since decamping to London to move in with collaborator Michael Percy, who co-produced the track with Jam City. “Someone Else” matches a drowsy, softspoken Never vocal with loose guitar strums and a lackadaisical programmed beat, then pivots to something a bit harder and heavier without losing its dreamy texture. “Don’t want you to fall in love with someone else,” goes the hook. It reminds me a bit of Clairo and Mura Masa’s “I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again,” but floatier.

Watch director Elif Gönen’s “Someone Else” video below.