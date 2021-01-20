The upstart emo band Camp Trash made good on their online hype with the first two singles from their debut EP. Opening track “Bobby” and especially closer “Weird Carolina” positioned the quartet at an appealing crossroads of emo, twee, and power-pop. They’ve got riffs, they’ve got hooks, and their music beams with the special energy that emerges when a new band hits its stride.

Today the full EP has premiered online ahead of its official release this Friday. That means two more phenomenally catchy Camp Trash tracks are online, a pair of jangling beauties called “Sleepyhead” (not a Passion Pit cover, though I’d like to hear this band’s take on that song) and “Potomino.” Bryan Gorman continues to sing with a childlike wonder undercut by a decidedly grownup bittersweetness. His bandmates play with boundless energy, in sparkling color. If writing guitar-pop songs this winsome was so easy, everybody would be doing it.

Check out Downtiming in full below via Chorus FM.

Downtiming is out 1/22 on Count Your Lucky Stars. Pre-order it here.