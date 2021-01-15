Camp Trash – “Bobby”

New Music January 15, 2021 1:49 PM By Chris DeVille

Camp Trash – “Bobby”

New Music January 15, 2021 1:49 PM By Chris DeVille

Weird Carolina,” the closing track from Camp Trash’s debut EP Downtiming, was impressively poignant and catchy. So is the project’s opening track, “Bobby,” out today. It’s once again rooted in emo at its sleekest and poppiest, landing on a power-pop that reminds me of Fountains Of Wayne or Gin Blossoms or even early Wilco. (Yes, it still sounds like Oso Oso too.)

The guitars are abundant and melodious, the rhythm skippy and direct despite the subtly melancholy undercurrent. Like the prior Camp Trash track, it grows on me with every spin. “Far away from college and my parents stopped noticing/ My girlfriend never calls me but it doesn’t really bother me,” Bryan Gorman sings as the song reaches its peak. “She’s beautiful in theory but I don’t think she’ll be calling me again/ And I feel better, I feel better for it.” It’s a redemptive track, the sound of hope (or at least relief) emerging from failure. Listen below.

Downtiming is out 1/22 on Thank Your Lucky Stars.

Chris DeVille Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Boston’s “Amanda”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: The Human League’s “Human”

    13 hours ago

    Ariel Pink Went On Tucker Carlson To Whine About “Cancel Culture”

    12 hours ago

    Lana Del Rey: You Took My Sadness Out Of Context At … Complex

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest