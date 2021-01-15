Camp Trash – “Bobby”

“Weird Carolina,” the closing track from Camp Trash’s debut EP Downtiming, was impressively poignant and catchy. So is the project’s opening track, “Bobby,” out today. It’s once again rooted in emo at its sleekest and poppiest, landing on a power-pop that reminds me of Fountains Of Wayne or Gin Blossoms or even early Wilco. (Yes, it still sounds like Oso Oso too.)

The guitars are abundant and melodious, the rhythm skippy and direct despite the subtly melancholy undercurrent. Like the prior Camp Trash track, it grows on me with every spin. “Far away from college and my parents stopped noticing/ My girlfriend never calls me but it doesn’t really bother me,” Bryan Gorman sings as the song reaches its peak. “She’s beautiful in theory but I don’t think she’ll be calling me again/ And I feel better, I feel better for it.” It’s a redemptive track, the sound of hope (or at least relief) emerging from failure. Listen below.

Downtiming is out 1/22 on Thank Your Lucky Stars.