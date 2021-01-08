The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

02

In the videos accompanying each of the new Weather Station singles, Tamara Lindeman wears a jacket covered in shattered mirror fragments. It's an appropriate new look for a new sound, one in which the Weather Station's songs flicker and morph depending on how you look at them, depending on how the light strikes them. Some of these Ignorance songs sound haunting, some sound like elusive sighs, some sound like a lot of things at once. "Atlantic" is in the latter category.



"Atlantic" comes from conflicting emotions: Standing on a cliff over an ocean, in awe of nature's power, yet feeling dread creeping up. Because that natural beauty is in danger of being snuffed out, or because the constant parade of headlines making you feel as if these small moments of wonder are all that much weaker and quieter in the face of a world that constantly seems like it's just a bit closer to completely tearing itself apart. Musically, too, "Atlantic" plays in grey areas. It rushes along, Lindeman's vocals as alluring as ever. But then — depending how the light hits it — that can start to feel like a siren song, the loose cries of saxophone and guitar lacerating the outer edges of the track and suggesting something more destructive. In the end there's no real definition or conclusion, but there is another new Weather Station song, unfolding entirely in the mist of her new world. —Ryan