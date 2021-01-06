The Weather Station – “Atlantic”

Back in November, Tamara Lindeman announced Ignorance, her latest album as the Weather Station. So far we’ve heard two songs from it, “Robber” and “Tried To Tell You.” Both represented striking evolutions in the Weather Station’s aesthetic, and both were our favorite songs in their respective weeks. Today, Lindeman’s back with another song that reiterates the fact that Ignorance is an album to get excited about.

Lindeman’s latest is called “Atlantic.” Like “Robber” and “Tried To Tell You,” it comes with a video featuring Lindeman in that mirror suit, out in the woods with her band. Also like those songs, it showcases the Weather Station’s sleek, sinuous sound. “Atlantic” sits somewhere between its two predecessors, streamlining the loose experimental wisps of “Robber” into a gliding, propulsive track that lets in a bit more of the directness and warmth of “Tried To Tell You.”

In reality, though, “Atlantic” seems concerned with our current climate crisis, and uses its dizzying arrangement to suggest a kind of tension between beauty and chaos. Here’s what Lindeman had to say about it:

​Trying to capture something of the slipping feeling I think we all feel, the feeling of dread, even in beautiful moments, even when you’re a little drunk on a sea cliff watching the sun go down while seabirds fly around you; that slipping feeling is still there, that feeling of dread, of knowing that everything you see is in peril. ​I feel like I spend half my life working on trying to stay positive. My whole generation does. But if you spend any time at all reading about the climate situation circa now, positivity and lightness are not fully available to you anymore; you have to find new ways to exist and to see, even just to watch the sunset. I tried to make the band just go crazy on this one, and they did. This is one where the music really makes me see the place in my mind; the flute and the guitar chasing each other, wheeling around like birds, the drums cliff like in their straightness; I love the band on this one.​

Ignorance is out 2/5 via Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.