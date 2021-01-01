When Ferreira first announced the album, he also shared the track “battle report.” It’s the opener from bob’s son, and more of a spoken word overture/intro. Just yesterday, he unveiled another track less than 24 hours before the whole album arrived. That one, “redguard snipers,” was more of an actual rap song — at least for the first half, before it drifted off into headier territory in a second passage. Either way, a new Ferreira project was something to be excited about, and the two songs suggested a work that’d be personal and meditative.

Now that we’ve crossed into the new year, bob’s son is here and you can listen to the whole thing for yourself, as well as visit a virtual cafe containing music from the album. Check out bob’s son below.