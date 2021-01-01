Stream R.A.P. Ferreira’s New Album bob’s son: R.A.P. Ferreira in the garden level cafe of the scallops hotel
In 2018, the underground rapper Milo announced that Milo was finished. He reemerged as R.A.P. Ferreira, embarking on a whole new project after laying his previous identity to rest. Back in March of last year, Ferreira released his debut album under the new moniker, Purple Moonlight Pages. It didn’t take long for him to craft a followup. Just a couple weeks ago, Ferreira announced he had a whole other album arriving New Year’s Day.
Titled bob’s son: R.A.P. Ferreira in the garden level cafe of the scallops hotel, it was positioned as an album-length tribute to the performance artist and beat poet Bob Kaufman. Another part of the name: Ferreira produced the entire thing under his Scallops Hotel alias.
When Ferreira first announced the album, he also shared the track “battle report.” It’s the opener from bob’s son, and more of a spoken word overture/intro. Just yesterday, he unveiled another track less than 24 hours before the whole album arrived. That one, “redguard snipers,” was more of an actual rap song — at least for the first half, before it drifted off into headier territory in a second passage. Either way, a new Ferreira project was something to be excited about, and the two songs suggested a work that’d be personal and meditative.
Now that we’ve crossed into the new year, bob’s son is here and you can listen to the whole thing for yourself, as well as visit a virtual cafe containing music from the album. Check out bob’s son below.