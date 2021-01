In 2018, the underground rapper Milo announced that Milo was finished. He reemerged as R.A.P. Ferreira, embarking on a whole new project after laying his previous identity to rest. Back in March of last year, Ferreira released his debut album under the new moniker, Purple Moonlight Pages. It didn’t take long for him to craft a followup. Just a couple weeks ago, Ferreira announced he had a whole other album arriving New Year’s Day.

Titled bob’s son: R​.​A​.​P. Ferreira in the garden level cafe of the scallops hotel, it was positioned as an album-length tribute to the performance artist and beat poet Bob Kaufman. Another part of the name: Ferreira produced the entire thing under his Scallops Hotel alias.