TOBACCO – “This Man”

Black Moth Super Rainbow leader Tom Fec, who also makes music on his own under the name Tobacco, released an album called Hot, Wet & Sassy in October, just a few months ago. But now he’s apparently already following that up with a new one: Fucked Up Friends 3, a sequel to his 2008 solo debut Fucked Up Friends and 2010’s Fucked Up Friends 2. He’s previewing the project today with the new song “This Man,” a scuzzy, sludgy, synth-psych number that sounds a whole lot like the classic-era music Tobacco was making a decade ago. Listen to it below.

Fucked Up Friends 3 is out sometime this year on Rad Cult.