Tobacco & Trent Reznor – “Babysitter”

Black Moth Super Rainbow leader Tom Fec has not released a solo album under his Tobacco alias since 2016’s Sweatbox Dynasty, but the man has remained busy in the interim, releasing projects including the rarities collection Ripe & Majestic, a full-length album with Aesop Rock under the name from Malibu Ken, and a random Eric Carmen cover. Tobacco also toured Nine Inch Nails in 2017, which led to a new Trent Reznor collaboration out today.

Like Fec’s recent single “Centaur Skin,” “Babysitter” is from a new Tobacco album called Hot, Wet & Sassy dropping at the end of October. It’s billed as Tobacco’s poppiest release to date, though of course that’s all relative where experimental weirdos of Fec’s ilk are concerned. Despite some accessible elements, “Babysitter” is defined by its gnarled electronic undertow and distortion that blurs Fec and Reznor’s voices into a single haunting presence.

“I’ve always been an album guy and my albums are my zone, so Trent being on this one is one of the more meaningful things to me,” Tobacco tells Rolling Stone. “Now he’s melted into it. ‘Babysitter’ is like one of those experiments I need to do every once in a while, to see how far I can push it within the constructs of writing a song, without just making noise. [It’s] edging. Probably not that different from how Taylor Swift does it.”

I dunno, the end result still sounds pretty different to me. Hear “Babysitter” and “Centaur Skin” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Centaur Skin”

02 “Pit ”

03 “Headless To Headless”

04 “Stabbed By A Knight”

05 “Chinese Aquarius”

06 “ASS-TO-TRUTH”

07 “Jinmenken ”

08 “Babysitter” (Feat. Trent Reznor)

09 “Road Warrior Pisces”

10 “Poisonous Horses”

11 “Mythemim ”

12 “Body Double”

13 “Motherfuckers 64″

14 “Perfect Shadow”

Hot, Wet & Sassy is out 10/30 on Ghostly. Pre-order it here.