TOBACCO – “Hungry Eyes” (Eric Carmen Cover)

Tobacco, mysterious leader of the melted synth-psych mutant squad Black Moth Super Rainbow, has shared another unexpected cover of a pop song from 1987. A few years ago, he came through with a toxic-sludgified rendition of T’Pau’s “Heart And Soul,” and now he’s back with a new take on “Hungry Eyes,” the Eric Carmen song famously featured in the 1987 Patrick Swayze film Dirty Dancing. The lo-fi video accompanying the song features edited footage of what appears to be Pokémon parody porn; watch and listen below.