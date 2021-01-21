Glastonbury 2021 Cancelled

Last year, the UK’s massive, historic Glastonbury had big plans for a 50th-anniversary edition. Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney were going to headline, and they may have sung “Shake It Off” together. It didn’t happen, obviously. Last year, Glastonbury, like every other big event, was cancelled in the wake of the pandemic. This year, other major summer festivals like Bonnaroo and Governors Ball have announced plans to return in 2021, moving their dates to fall. But Glastonbury has gone the other direction, cancelling all plans for 2021 outright.

After cancelling last year, Glastonbury had planned to return in late June of 2021. In a statement on Twitter this morning, festival organizers abandoned those plans, writing that “it will be another enforced fallow year for us… In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.” The festival now plans to return in 2022 instead.

With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/SlNdwA2tHd — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) January 21, 2021

Time will tell if the same fate will befall this year’s rescheduled festivals.