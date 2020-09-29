Bonnaroo 2021 Moved To September

Hoo boy, coronavirus is about to send ripple effects through a second festival season. One of the biggest fests of them all, Bonnaroo, just announced its 2021 edition will take place three months later than normal.

Although Bonnaroo usually goes down in June, next year the event is set to take place on Labor Day weekend, by which point the CDC expects life in America to be back to normal. So the original June 17-20 dates are off, and now it’s going down Sept. 2-5. “Stay tuned for info on lineup, camping + more,” reads a note from the organizers on social media. “We encourage you to rollover your tickets to the new dates, but refunds will be available for those who cannot attend.”

This year’s Bonnaroo was originally postponed to late September before ultimately being cancelled just like everything else. The headliners for 2020 were to be Tool, Tame Impala, and Lizzo. Will anyone from the doomed 2020 lineup end up playing in ’21? And how soon should we expect a similar announcement from Coachella?