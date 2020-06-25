Bonnaroo 2020 Cancelled

There will be no Bannaroo this year. The massive annual Tennessee festival was originally scheduled to take place in mid-June; Tool, Tame Impala, and Lizzo were set to headline. In the early days of the pandemic, the festival’s organizers postponed Bonnaroo until September. At this point, though, it seems impossible that America will be ready for a large-scale music festival by this fall. In a move that can’t possibly surprise anyone, Bonnaroo has outright cancelled its 2020 edition.

Just like Coachella, another festival that cancelled after first rescheduling for fall, Bonnaroo is now slated to return next year. The organizers are now putting plans in place for ticket buyers to get refunds or to roll the tickets over for next year’s festival. In a statement, Bonnaroo’s organizers had this to say:

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will not take place this September 24-27, 2020 as originally rescheduled. Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical, but out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality. More information on lineup, camping and accommodations will be available at a later date.

You can find all the info on refunds and rollovers here. The 2021 festival is scheduled for the weekend of 6/17-20.