Bonnaroo Postponed To Fall Due To Coronavirus

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is the latest event to shift their plans because of the coronavirus pandemic. The massive fest, which was scheduled to take place in June in Manchester, TN, has now been postponed to the fall. The new dates are 9/24-27.

“All current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the new weekend,” the festival said in a statement. “Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates.”

Bonnaroo 2020 is supposed to be headlined by Tool, Lizzo, and Tampe Impala. It’s unclear how the lineup will be impacted due to the date change. More information is available here.