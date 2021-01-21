Matthew E. White & Lonnie Holley – “This Here Jungle Of Monderness/Composition 14″

Matthew E. White, the Richmond producer, is a master of laid-back, genre-straddling orchestral psychedelia, and he’s a born collaborator. In recent years, White has made some very cool music with people like Flo Morrissey, the Mountain Goats, and Natalie Prass. Today, White announces a new collaborative album that he made with Lonnie Holley, the 70-year-old Alabama artist. Holley, who first found fame as an outsider-art sculptor, came to music late in life, working with people like Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox and the Black Lips’ Cole Alexander. He’s a collaborator, too.

White and Holley’s collaborative LP Broken Mirror, A Selfie Reflection is set to arrive this spring. It’s comprised entirely of five long, sprawling songs. In 2018 and 2019, White and Holley worked together on a pair of live shows in Virginia and North Carolina. After the second of those shows, White played Holley a number of tracks he’d been working on. Holley went into his notebook and tried his lyrics over White’s music. The two of them recorded most of the album on the spot.

The first single is called “This Here Jungle of Moderness/Composition 14.” Over seven minutes, Holley sings in a scraggly voice about power and illusion. White’s music is dense, freeform funk that owes something to jazz fusion and to Fela Kuti. Listen to the song and check out the album’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “This Here Jungle of Moderness/Composition 14”

02 “Broken Mirror (A Selfie Reflection)/Composition 9”

03 “I Cried Space Dust/Composition 12”

04 “I’m Not Tripping/Composition 8”

05 “Get Up! Come Walk with Me/Composition 7”

Broken Mirror, A Selfie Reflection is out 4/9 on Spacebomb/Jagjaguwar.