Rostam Set Music To Amanda Gorman’s Inaugural Poem

PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

New Music January 21, 2021 3:43 PM By Chris DeVille

The breakout star of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration Wednesday was Amanda Gorman, a 22-year-old poet and activist. Gorman was on hand to read “The Hill We Climb,” a poem that doubled as an inaugural address. “When day comes, we ask ourselves, where can we find light in this never-ending shade?” she began. Gorman then presented an inspirational vision of this country at its best, “if only we’re brave enough to be it.”

Rostam – “Under Control” (The Strokes Cover)

Among the many people moved by Gorman’s poem was Rostam Batmanglij, the singer-songwriter, producer, and former Vampire Weekend member. After hearing her speak yesterday, he hit the studio to record an improvised piano instrumental in G major, which he’s now paired with “The Hill We Climb.” Fans of Rostam’s solo work and his contributions to Vampire Weekend will probably appreciate what he’s done here. Listen below.

Rostam recently covered the Strokes for our Save Stereogum compilation. Last fall he shared “Unfold You,” the lead single from his next album.

