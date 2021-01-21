Rostam Set Music To Amanda Gorman’s Inaugural Poem

Among the many people moved by Gorman’s poem was Rostam Batmanglij, the singer-songwriter, producer, and former Vampire Weekend member. After hearing her speak yesterday, he hit the studio to record an improvised piano instrumental in G major, which he’s now paired with “The Hill We Climb.” Fans of Rostam’s solo work and his contributions to Vampire Weekend will probably appreciate what he’s done here. Listen below.

Rostam recently covered the Strokes for our Save Stereogum compilation. Last fall he shared “Unfold You,” the lead single from his next album.